Police searching for missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are trying to located a missing Chesterfield man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Jerrit Avan, a 29-year-old from Chesterfield, could possibly be near Hopkins Road and Buelah Road. Avan’s car was found parked in the area and police said he could be pulling luggage on rollers.

Avan, described by police as being 6-foot-2 inches tall and roughly 185 pounds, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Anyone with information about Jerritt Avan’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: