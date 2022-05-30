CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in cracking a missing person case in Chesterfield County.

Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing by her family on February 20, 2018, and according to police, her family spoke to her last on Feb. 7, 2018. Police said she has not actually been seen since Christmas Day in 2017.

Police said Huddleston is 5-foot 5-inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes and weighs around 140 pounds.

8News originally released the news of Huddleston’s disappearance in 2018.

Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for anyone with information on Huddleston, to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.