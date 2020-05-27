Police searching for missing Henrico man last seen on Memorial Day

1  of  2
Police said Wednesday that Johnston is listed as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs roughly 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. (photo courtesy of Chesterfield police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are looking for a missing 22-year-old man who was last heard from on Memorial Day.

According to police, a coworker of Jordan E. Johnston dropped him off at the Country Inn & Suites at 2401 Willis Road on May 24. Johnston, who resides on Trio Street in Henrico, checked out of the motel the next day and was last seen entering a black SUV with an unknown license plate.

Police said Wednesday that Johnston is listed as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs roughly 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnston’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

