Police searching for missing man last seen at Chippenham Hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man is missing after walking away from Chippenham Hospital on Friday night.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for 62-year-old James Ricks. Ricks lives in the 7300 block of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

He is described as a Black man, about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has grey hair and a grey beard. His eyes are brown.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, black hat and a light brown corduroy jacket.

Ricks does not drive.

Help get him home by calling Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066 with any information on his whereabouts.