CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted breaking and entering incident last week.

On Tuesday, June 14, shortly after 5:15 p.m., an unknown male suspect attempted to break into a residence in the 10000 block of Granada Road in Chesterfield County. According to police, the suspect first approached the residence and knocked on the door before returning to his vehicle and obtaining an empty pizza box.

The suspect then walked around to the back of the residence and reportedly attempted to gain entry through the rear window of the house. However, according to police, the suspect was spooked by the resident of the house and returned to his vehicle.

The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic male and, according to police, he drove away from the scene in a silver Volvo XC90 with temporary Virginia tags.

Crime Solvers have publicly released photos of the suspect at the scene in order to help with the case.





(Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app. All tips will remain anonymous and those who submit may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.