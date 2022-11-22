CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are seeking the public’s help in their search for a suspect who was captured on camera stealing items from an Ulta store on two separate occasions this month.

The female suspect, pictured below, was seen on surveillance cameras reportedly taking items from an Ulta beauty shop in Chesterfield on Nov. 13 and on Nov. 16.

The female suspect is seen on cameras stealing from a Chesterfield Ulta store. Photos: Chesterfield County Police Department.

On Nov. 16, she wore a maroon hooded jacket and styled her hair — which has distinctive blue highlights — pulled up in buns, according to police. On Nov. 13, the suspect wore her hair down, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to reach out to Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or send a tip online through P3 Tips.