Police: Second armed robbery at Dollar General in Iron Bridge Plaza this year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dollar General near Iron Bridge Road has been robbed for the second time this year.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Chesterfield Police were alerted that a suspect entered the business, showed a firearm and demanded money from the store employee.

After receiving the money, the suspect left the scene.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a medium build and around 35 to 45 years old. He was said to be wearing khaki pants, a long-sleeve light-colored shirt, a camouflage baseball hat, Crocs and a face mask.

Photo of suspect by Chesterfield Police

Anyone with information as asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

In April, another armed robbery took place at the same Dollar General. The suspect also fled the scene after being given cash. 8News has asked police if these two incidents are suspected to be connected.