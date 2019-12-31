Police seek missing Chesterfield County man last seen Christmas Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County need help locating a missing man who was last seen Christmas Day.

Bradford Pace, of the 2000 block of Conte Drive, was last seen by family on the afternoon of December 25, at his residence. Pace, 34, is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Pace’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

