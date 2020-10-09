Police seek whereabouts of missing 82-year-old Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for the whereabouts of a missing 82-year-old woman.

Irene Aldridge was last seen leaving her home in the 14800 block of Cobbs Point Way around 1 p.m. Friday.

She left in a black Hyundai Elantra Virginia license plates: AEA-6513.

Police ask anyone who may know where Aldridge is to call (804)-748-1251.

