Police seek whereabouts of missing 82-year-old Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for the whereabouts of a missing 82-year-old woman.
Irene Aldridge was last seen leaving her home in the 14800 block of Cobbs Point Way around 1 p.m. Friday.
She left in a black Hyundai Elantra Virginia license plates: AEA-6513.
Police ask anyone who may know where Aldridge is to call (804)-748-1251.
