Police seeking 2 armed suspects who robbed cash from store in Hull Street shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two armed suspects that robbed a store in a Hull Street shopping center earlier this month.

On January 7, around 12:30 a.m., two armed male suspects entered Hot Streak in the 360 West Shopping Center and demanded money.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area in a light-colored Cadillac sedan driven by an unknown suspect.

The first suspect was described as around 55 to 60 years old and about 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacked with camouflage-colored sleeves, blue jeans, a black mask and a black watch cap.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old and about 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black face mask and brown watch cap.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.