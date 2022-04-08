CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing 6-month-old baby girl and her father, who is wanted by police.

Police said that the baby is believed to be in the care of the father, who police have obtained warrants for in relation to a felonious assault and brandishing of a firearm that occurred on March 31, 2022.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Chesterfield resident Andrew Grimshaw, left with his infant child in the early morning of March 31 after physically assaulting and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner at someone he knew.

The baby, Kynsley Grimshaw, is believed to be with her father, but police said she is not believed to be in any danger.

Kynsley Grimshaw (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

Andrew Grimshaw (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

Police ask for anyone with information about Kynsley or Andrew Grimshaw’s whereabouts to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.