CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In the early morning of Tuesday at around 1:50 a.m., Chesterfield County Police responded to a scene at a Carmax in Midlothian, located along Murray Olds Drive. About five young adults — one of whom was armed — had attempted to steal vehicles from the car shop lot.

The call ended in an unsuccessful pursuit by foot, with Chesterfield police chasing at least one of the suspects. Carmax security footage, however, caught clear images of the armed young adult male. Police point out the distinct backpack he was wearing, along with his bright teal shorts, black sweatshirt, black mask and white shoes.

Surveillance footage of the armed suspect. Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield Police told 8News the group of young adults successfully stole at least one vehicle key, but no actual vehicles were taken.

The armed male suspect used a firearm to shoot the padlock of the Carmax car lot in an attempt to open the gate and free the vehicles.

In addition to the stolen car key and damaged padlock, the suspects vandalized several vehicles.

Surveillance footage of the armed suspect’s face close-up. Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield Police are hoping the public can help identify the armed suspect or provide any information that can be used in the investigation. Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured above and on the left is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.