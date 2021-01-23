Police: Six overdose deaths in the last three days in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have responded to multiple suspected overdose death calls in the last three days.
In total, police say they’ve been made aware of six suspected overdose deaths in the county during the past 72 hours.
Police are inclined to believe the illegal or prescription drugs being sold are ‘extremely potent’ and likely to lead to an overdose.
CCPD says that if are around someone who overdoses to call 9-1-1 immediately.
If you have access to Narcan/Nalozone, use it. If you know someone in need of Narcan, you can call 804-717-6169.
CCPD describes signs of an overdose as:
- The person is not responsive
- Their fingertips or lips turn blue or grey
- Their breathing is slow, shallow or has stopped
- The person is gurgling or making snoring noises