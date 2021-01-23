Police: Six overdose deaths in the last three days in Chesterfield County

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have responded to multiple suspected overdose death calls in the last three days.

In total, police say they’ve been made aware of six suspected overdose deaths in the county during the past 72 hours.

Police are inclined to believe the illegal or prescription drugs being sold are ‘extremely potent’ and likely to lead to an overdose.

CCPD says that if are around someone who overdoses to call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have access to Narcan/Nalozone, use it. If you know someone in need of Narcan, you can call 804-717-6169.

CCPD describes signs of an overdose as: