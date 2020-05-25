Police: Stabbing with ‘knife-like object’ reported in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A stabbing with a ‘knife-life object’ sent one person to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries in Chester.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 300 block of Enon Oaks Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Police said the two people involved knew each other. Officers tell 8News that one person suffered serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate on the scene.

8News has a crew on scene to gather more information.







This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

