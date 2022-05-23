CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are bringing a nine-year-old cold case back to the public’s attention in an attempt to find the killer of a teenage victim.

19-year-old Matthew Warren McDaniel (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2013, officers responded to the 5300 block of Pembroke Street after receiving a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, the found a young man in the middle of the street suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was identified as 19-year-old Matthew Warren McDaniel of the 2800 block of Brampton Way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you can help solve this crime or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

