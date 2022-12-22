CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is still searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing in November.

Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. He was reportedly last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16, according to police.

Johnson is described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.