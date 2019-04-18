Police: Street racing to blame for Chesterfield crash that injured 2

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities believe street racing is what caused a crash that seriously injured two drivers in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on April 18 in the 5500 block of Courthouse Road, near Qualla Road.

Police say a Scion TC was driving north when it lost control and crossed the median. The Scion TC was then hit by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south.

Following the initial crash, a southbound Nissan Versa hit the Chevrolet Malibu.

The drivers of the Scion TC and the Chevrolet Malibu were taken to area hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver of the Scion TC was racing another vehicle just prior to the crash.

That vehicle, which is described as a small, white vehicle with blue racing stripes, did not stop at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Chesterfield residents say the stretch on Courthouse Rd. is like a race track.

“You hear cars ripping and running, you might here motorcycles racing up and down,” Zimbabwe Reid said. “And they’re fast and you can tell when it’s going fast because you’ll hear it zip by.”

Reid lives along Courthouse Rd. and said speeding is a problem.

“I think the reason why people feel as though they can speed race between here and there is because there’s not a lot of police activity on this road,” Reid said.

Reid and his neighbors say they want to see more police patrols in the area to prevent more crashes.

8News reached out to Chesterfield Police about if they have plans to increase police presence in the area.

Investigators are still gathering more information about the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Traffic Safety Unit at 804-748-1785 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

