Police: Suspect in deadly Mother’s Day shooting remains at large

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Chesterfield shopping center in May 2019 remains at large.

At around 5:15 a.m. on May 12, police found 27-year-old Dwayne R. Reid, of Newport News, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Chippenham Square Shopping Center. He later died at a local hospital.

Police arrested Darren D. Douglas in relation to the case. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended for conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records.

Rudane L. Graham was charged with first-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Graham, 29, stands 6-foot-4-inches and weighs 280 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

