CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police believe a suspect responsible for a Brandermill gas station robbery Saturday morning may have robbed the same place twice in one week.

The robbery occurred at the Shell Gas Station on 13101 Hull Street Road at around 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

According to police, a man walked into the Shell armed with a knife and robbed the business. After taking the cash, the man proceeded to run away across the parking lot. No one was injured during the incident.

Police believe this to be the same suspect who robbed the gas station four days ago.

The first robbery occurred at 8:49 a.m. on Tuesday. Similar to this most recent robbery, the suspect displayed a knife and ran away with the cash on foot.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect in the first incident. Police have also reviewed video surveillance from the second incident.

Security camera photo from the robbery on April 19.

Security camera photo from the robbery on April 23. (Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6-foot tall and weighing about 165 pounds. In the first incident, he was wearing black pants, a dark blue sweatshirt with the word “Navy” on the front and a black facemask. During the second incident, he wore a blue sweatshirt, red knit-style hat, black pants and a blue surgical facemask.

Chesterfield Police are still continuing their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or anonymously call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.