CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects who reportedly broke into a gas station and tried to steal from an ATM.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two men broke into Orange Market — a gas station and food store on Newbys Bridge Road — according to police. Once inside the market, the suspects reportedly attempted to break into an ATM, eventually destroying it instead.

The suspects then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored GMC SUV. Police said the vehicle’s license plates had been stolen out of Richmond just an hour earlier.

Screenshots from security camera footage of the scene have been shared by police in an effort to help identify the suspects.

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department) (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department) (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department) (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

The suspects wore masks and blue jumpsuits at the time of the attempted theft, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.