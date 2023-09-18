CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole $7,500 in merchandise from a jewelry store in Chesterfield Towne Center mall.

On Aug. 27, a man and a woman entered the Gold & Gems Jewelers located at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspects then selected several items to purchase and provided the clerk with a gift card and cash.

According to police, the gift card was declined, prompting the suspects to say they would return with more cash and another card. After the suspects had left, the clerk realized that the woman had taken one of the bags of jewelry, valued at over $7,500.

Police have released the following security camera photos in an effort to identify the suspects.

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.