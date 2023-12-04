CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for several suspects wanted in connection to multiple thefts that occurred last week.

According to police, several thefts from vehicles and one grand theft auto occurred in the Trumpington Court area around 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

“The suspects stole multiple items from the victims’ vehicles, including a handgun, knives, and money; several of the vehicles were also damaged,” a police spokesperson said. “A 2018 Honda Pilot was stolen from the area.”

The total cost of the thefts and damages was valued at over $29,000 by police.

The Chesterfield County Police Department has released the following images in an effort to identify the suspects.

Chesterfield Police are searching for several suspects wanted in connection to multiple thefts that occurred last week. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

“One of the suspects involved appears to be a Black male wearing a black-and-orange jacket, black pants, and black-and-white shoes,” a release from Chesterfield Police reads.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.