CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a group of teens who they say trespassed, vandalized property and killed a federally protected bird using airsoft and pellet guns.
According to Chesterfield Police, a group of males — believed to be between 15 and 19 years old — took golf carts from Stratton Park, drove them onto the soccer fields at Ukrop Park and used airsoft and pellet guns to shoot and kill a Cormorant.
When police officers got to the scene, the group ran away.
Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.