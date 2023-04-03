CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a group of teens who they say trespassed, vandalized property and killed a federally protected bird using airsoft and pellet guns.

According to Chesterfield Police, a group of males — believed to be between 15 and 19 years old — took golf carts from Stratton Park, drove them onto the soccer fields at Ukrop Park and used airsoft and pellet guns to shoot and kill a Cormorant.

Police say the group of people pictured took golf carts from Stratton Park, drove them onto the soccer fields at Ukrop Park and used air soft and pellet guns to shoot and kill a Cormorant, which is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

File photo of a Cormorant. (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

When police officers got to the scene, the group ran away.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.