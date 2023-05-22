CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a number of people connected to thefts of credit cards from YMCAs across the area.

According to Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police, the man pictured with headphones cut locks off of lockers at local YMCAs and stole credit cards, which were then used to purchase gift cards.

Photo: CCPD Sgt. Rollins, Twitter

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to these incidents is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.