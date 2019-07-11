Mom of 2-year-old who drowned in Chesterfield pool: ‘Never saw anything like this coming’

1  of  2
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the death of a toddler who drowned at a home swimming pool in Chesterfield County this week.

Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Lilking Court in Chester at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, July 8. They were told a 2-year-old female had been found unresponsive in a swimming pool; other residents of the house reportedly removed the child from the pool and performed CPR until officers arrived.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died two days later on Wednesday.

“This is the worst and most tragic time in our family’s history,” the girl’s mother told 8News.

Details surrounding how the toddler drowned are unclear. The child’s mother, who cares for six kids — a foster daughter, stepdaughter and four other children, all girls — said they have a code inside their home to get outside and the pool is fenced in.

“Never saw anything like this coming,” she said. “You think it’ll never happen to you until it does.”

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

