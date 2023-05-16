CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public for any new information that could help solve a decade-old homicide case out of the Bensley area.

Matthew Warren McDaniel, 19, was found dead with a single gunshot wound in the middle of the street on the 5300 block of Pembroke Street just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2013.

According to Detective Elwood Baldwin, witnesses called police that night after they heard what sounded like firecrackers. Other witnesses said they heard between one and five gunshots.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has rereleased photos of McDaniel, as well as the area where the homicide took place.

Matthew Warren McDaniel. Credit: Chesterfield Police Matthew Warren McDaniel. Credit: Chesterfield Police

The 5300 block of Pembroke Street in the Bensley area. Credit: Chesterfield Police.

A decade after his death, police still do not know who is responsible for McDaniel’s death, or why he was shot that night. The Meadowbrook High School graduate was nice and outgoing — he also had a girlfriend and five siblings, according to what his friends and family told detectives.

“We really don’t have a suspect pool at all,” Baldwin said. “[McDaniel] was kind of just a different individual, very happy go lucky and did not seem to have any enemies or anyone that they know of who would want to cause him harm.”

Detectives have now re-canvassed the neighborhood and have looked for clues online, but still need information on possible suspect information and more details from that night.

“It’s something that we push every year, we’re hoping that one of these years we are going to get some kind of information…or some tip that will come in through Crime Solvers that will help us crack this case,” Baldwin said.

If you have any information that could help solve this case — including a suspect description or suspect vehicle description — call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. All tips will remain anonymous and tipsters could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.