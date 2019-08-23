Police warn of online scam targeting Latinos

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County is warning resident about a social media scam that targets the Latino community.

Officials told 8News the language barrier is the main reason the Latino community is frequently preyed upon and ‘vulnerable to fraud.’ It’s why police are bringing attention to a new scam involving a local cable and internet service provider.

Investigators say a post, written in Spanish, claimed Xfinity would install cable and internet services at a low price. Victims were then asked to send money via Western Union, with the payments being picked up in the Dominican Republic.

“The scam is happening in their language, in our language, it’s more likely that they’re going to believe what it says,” said Elvira De la Cruz, CEO of Latinos En Virginia Empowerment Center.

De la Cruz created the first and only agency in Virginia that advocates for Latinos who are victims of crime.

In addition to the language barrier, she told 8News the Hispanic community is often targeted by criminals for other reasons.

“There are some names that maybe make perfect sense for a person that speaks English as a place to find help, but for a Hispanic, doesn’t,” De la Cruz said.

The fact that some Latinos don’t feel comfortable calling 911 may be another reason.

“Maybe we don’t trust in our law enforcement back in our country and we think it’s the same here.”

Lastly, some Latinos may not understand how the legal system works, De La Cruz stated.

“Many people think that because they are immigrants, they don’t have rights and that is the main thing why they don’t report.”

These factors are why De La Cruz continues to work on ways to bridge the gap between Latinos and police – and to hold criminals accountable for their actions.

Chesterfield Police offers services to communicate with the Hispanic community. The county employs bilingual officers and translator systems are on hand for officers responding.

