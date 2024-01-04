CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence after a car crash on Inspiration Drive Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. to find an overturned vehicle. Police told 8News the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was later arrested.

No injuries were reported.

In 2023, 6,676 motor-vehicle crashes were alcohol-related, resulting in 4,218 injuries and 230 deaths statewide, according to AAA. The month of December that year saw 428 alcohol-related crashes with 257 resulting in injuries and six fatalities.

Drinking and driving in Virginia

In Virginia, a conviction for a first-time offense of driving under the influence results in the revocation of one’s driver’s license for one year along with a mandatory minimum fine of $250, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

A conviction of a second offense includes:

A mandatory, minimum $500 fine

Driver’s license revocation for three years

Possible jail term of up to one year

A conviction of third offense or DWI felony includes:

A mandatory, minimum $1,000 fine

Mandatory indefinite driver’s license revocation

Prosecution as a Class 6 felony

Penalties will worsen as the number of DUI convicted offenses increase and differ depending on the number of convictions in a specific time frame (i.e., the number of offenses within a five or ten-year period).

Visit the DMV’s website for a full list of respective sanctions.