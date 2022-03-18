CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Poll workers are needed for the 2022 Virginia elections — and now is the time to sign up.

The Chesterfield General Registrar’s office is looking for poll workers and the Midlothian Magisterial District is especially in need of extra hands.

Chesterfield currently has more than 263,000 registered voters – up 18% from 2016.

You are eligible as long as you’re a registered Virginia voter and haven’t been an elected official or worked for one.

You will also need to be able to lift 40 pounds without help and be able to stand for long periods of time.

This is a paid position. You can apply by visiting the Chesterfield Registrar’s website or by calling 804-748-1471.