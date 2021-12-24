Porch pirate takes packages from Chesterfield home right before Christmas Eve

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– While some headed to do that last-minute Christmas shopping, one porch pirate got an even earlier start. The Rumancik family had packages delivered overnight and when they woke up — the packages were gone.

Video from a ring doorbell shows a man dressed in black pants, a black sweatshirt and a black mask, stealing three packages from a Chesterfield porch.

Brandon Rumancik woke up and saw a notification on his phone that someone had been at the door at 3:30 a.m.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Rumancik said.

The porch pirate took off with three packages in his hands and walked down the street.

“I kind of laughed at it,” Rumancik said. “I guess the joke is kind of on him. It ended up being my wife’s order of purple leggings, some makeup a humidifier and vitamin C vitamins for our kids,” Rumancik said.

These were items the culprit clearly didn’t want, specifically the leggings. Rumancik said a neighbor found the package of leggings in their bushes.

“I pulled up an hour ago with them and she was like well I just replaced the order so now I have two pairs,” Rumancik said.

It’s an experience he says his family has never had before and doesn’t want again.

“That feeling that somebody came to your house in the middle of the night to take something… that’s kind of what’s sticking a little bit,” Rumancik said.

The family told 8News they filed a police report. Luckily no one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

According to Chesterfield Police, homeowners are recommended to have surveillance because it’s helpful in tracking down leads to these types of crimes.