Possible lightning strike sparks Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A possible lightning strike sparked a Chesterfield house fire on Wednesday, causing damage to the back of the home and displacing two residents.

According to a Chesterfield Fire Department battalion chief, Jake Britt, crews responded to a house in the 4600 block of Shoremeade Court at 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that lightning struck the home and caused a fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof and attic following an apparent lightning strike that hit the back of the house. The fire was marked under control at 4:09 p.m.

Britt told 8News at the scene that two adults displaced due to the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

