Possible lightning strike ignites Chesterfield house fire that displaces 4

Crews also responding to a tree into a Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A “possible lightning strike” ignited an attic fire that went to the third floor of a Chesterfield County home on Thursday afternoon.

Capt. J A Harvey tweeted earlier that crews were working a structure fire in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Drive. A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS told 8News the fire, which has been marked under control, has displaced four people but led to no injuries.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore told 8News that firefighters have also responded to the 7000 block of Mason Run Drive after a tree went into a house.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

