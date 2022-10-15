CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A power outage is impacting over 500 customers in the Harpers Mill area of Chesterfield County on Saturday morning.

According to Dominion Energy, 515 customers are without power in the Harpers Mill area of Chesterfield County on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15. The impacted area stretches between Hampton Park Drive and Coalboro Road.

Dominion Energy outage map for the Harper Mills area on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Crews are actively working on resolving the outage. Dominion Energy currently estimates the power in this area will be restored between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The cause of this outage is pending investigation as of 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.