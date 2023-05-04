CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fallen tree in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield is causing problems for the nearby residents.

According to police, Old Hundred Road will be closed from the 4300 block to the 4400 block for the next several hours. Police say the closure is the result of the fallen tree.

Dominion Energy also reported that 1,098 customers were without power in the Brandermill area. That number has since decreased to 168.

A fallen tree in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield is causing problems for the nearby residents. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

