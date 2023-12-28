CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One lucky person could have a very happy new year.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing ended with no winner – which means the jackpot has jumped again, this time to $760 million dollars. Chesterfield resident Darrell Hole tried his luck today at Styles Bi-Rite food store – a county hotspot for lottery players.

“If I win, I would do a lot of good with it, help a lot of relatives, help the church,” said Hole. “I pretty much always buy lottery tickets here, and a few other things.”

Hole said he feels good about his six lucky numbers and is hopeful for a good outcome.

“It’s in God’s hands,” said Hole. “If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

A Powerball ticket costs only $2 and the $760 million grand prize makes this the sixth largest jackpot in history. However, the winner would be walking home with much less if they chose the one–time cash option, which would be $382.5 million before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in about 292,201,338. Chesterfield resident Jeffrey McCants said if he wins the big bucks, the first thing he’ll do is give back to the community.

“I’ve played it long enough,” said McCants. “I do need to win finally.”

The cutoff time for buying a ticket is 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 – about an hour before the drawing.