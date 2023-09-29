CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lottery buzz is heating up again as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $960 million, with an estimated cash value of $441.4 million.

There weren’t any winners after Wednesday night’s drawing, but it’s going to eventually happen for someone. Jonas Frost walked a mile to get to the Styles Bi-Rite store along Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, he’s hoping his ticket is a winner.

“It grew so big I wanted to get in on it,” he said. “I don’t expect to win, but I play anyway.”

Frost said he has plans for what he would do with the money if he were to win the big jackpot.

“I’d build a bowling alley for one thing, and I’d help the homeless,” Frost said.

The Powerball jackpot has been hit four times this year, including once in Virginia. But even if you don’t hit the jackpot, you could still win a prize, according to Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty.

“Don’t throw away that ticket just because you didn’t match all six numbers. You can match several levels of prizes even by matching just a couple numbers,” he said. “In fact, you can win a prize just by matching one number.”

Frost said the smaller prizes are what keep him coming back for more.

“You’re more likely to get struck by lightning I think, but you can’t win if you don’t play,” he said. “If you don’t play, you know you can’t win.”