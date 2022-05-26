CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is now accepting prekindergarten applications for the 2022-23 school year.

Pre-K serves 4-year-olds with the greatest need, helping them build skills and prepare for kindergarten.

Free, full-day prekindergarten with transportation is offered at:

Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy for children zoned to attend Bellwood, Bensley, Beulah, Marguerite Christian, Curtis, Ecoff, Enon, Gates, Harrowgate, Salem Church, Elizabeth Scott and Wells elementary schools.

Bon Air, Chalkley, Crenshaw, Crestwood, Davis, Ettrick, Falling Creek, Hening, Hopkins, Jacobs Road, Matoaca, Providence and Reams Road elementary schools.

Children must be 4-years-old by Sept. 30, 2022, and reside in Chesterfield County. Eligible students who live within the attendance zone of a school with a prekindergarten classroom are considered first. Click here to find out which school you are zoned to attend.

Prekindergarten applications in English and in Spanish are available online. Required documents include the child’s original birth certificate, proof of residency, proof of income, and completed dental exam form.