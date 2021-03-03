Preparations underway for Otterdale Road widening project

Chesterfield County

Rendering of upcoming Otterdale Road project by the Timmons Group. (Photo: Chesterfield County website)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County officials announced that tree clearing operations will start soon as the county gets ready for a widening project on Otterdale Road.

An improvement project on Otterdale Road, which will widen a 1.5 mile stretch of the road from Route 360 to Woolridge Road, is expected to start in late 2021 or early 2022. Otterdale Road will be widened from two to four lanes.

Drivers should expect delays on Otterdale Road as crews start working on clearing trees.

