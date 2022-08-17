CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Chesterfield County are asked to expect delays on Interstate 95 South near Route 288 this weekend due to bridge maintenance.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be alternating single and double-lane closures from 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 until around 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 on I-95 South near Route 288 for bridge maintenance.

Variable speed limits will be in place in the area of the closures and drivers are asked to drive with caution and pay attention to all signage when going through work zones.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.