Trump signs Spanberger’s legislation to rename Post Office after World War II code breaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — President Donald Trump signed U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger’s legislation to name a Chesterfield County post office after World War II code breaker and former Midlothian resident Dorothy Braden Bruce.

Now that Spanberger’s legislation is now law, the U.S. Post Office facility located at 1201 Sycamore Square Drive in Midlothian will be renamed the “Dorothy Braden Bruce Post Office Building.”

The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by Virginia’s entire U.S. House delegation.

Bruce was recruited by the U.S military during World War II to serve in a top-secret group of women to reveal the locations of Japanese ships in the Pacific, identify and intercept enemy supply movements.

“With the ‘Dorothy Braden Bruce Post Office Building’ now a reality, Virginians who look to live a life in service to their country, particularly young women and girls, will have the opportunity to gain inspiration from a remarkable life of service, honor, and determination,” said Spanberger. “I look forward to visiting this facility and celebrating this historic moment in the near future, and it is my true honor to help preserve the legacy of Dorothy Bruce and her contributions to our Commonwealth and our country.”

Prior to the bill’s passage in the U.S. House, Spanberger spoke on the House floor to honor Bruce’s life.

Bruce died last year at the age of 99.