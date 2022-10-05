CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Charges have been dropped against a mother who was arrested after her son’s remains were found in a home freezer in Chesterfield County.

She and her husband were arrested in May of last year after it was discovered the child’s remains had been there for at least two and a half years.

Chesterfield County’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney said in reviewing the evidence of the case and looking at who is responsible for what happened to that child, the state made the decision to drop the charges.

Dina and Kassceen Weaver were both originally charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. For Dina, both of those charges have been dropped.

Her attorney said she was a victim of abuse by her estranged husband, Kassceen Weaver.

He said Dina Weaver will cooperate with the investigation and is willing to testify as a witness in Kassceen Weaver’s case.

Authorities determined the child, Eliel Adon Weaver, was less than five years old and that his parents concealed his body sometime between 2016 and 2018.

Dina Weaver is still trying to get custody of her other son.

Kassceen Weaver’s jury trial is scheduled for September 2023.