Protesters rally for Chesterfield to become a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A group of gun rights supporters are protesting Wednesday outside the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The protesters are calling for the Board of Supervisors to adopt a resolution declaring Chesterfield a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” a move that the board has rejected.

Several localities in Virginia have adopted similar resolutions in the wake of November’s legislative elections, when Virginia Democrats seized control of the state legislature after campaigning for months on gun policy, considered a top issue for voters.

“Sanctuary” resolutions call on county officials to refuse to comply with any new legislation that would restrict gun ownership.

