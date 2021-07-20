Public hearing on proposed dredging operation site in Chesterfield County postponed

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to defer the public hearing on a proposed site for dredging operations at Newbys Bridge Road. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The public hearing on a proposed site for dredging operations in Chesterfield County has been deferred to Aug. 17.

The deferral was approved unanimously by the Chesterfield County Planning Commission at its Tuesday meeting.

The public hearing was originally scheduled for the Tuesday meeting to discuss a rezoning request filed by Matt Zubey, Vice President of Operations/Sales at Richmond-based Harbor Dredge & Dock. The request was submitted to make way for an operation at 5921 Newbys Bridge Road that will create topsoil and plant material from the soils that are excavated from lakes and ponds.

A representative for Zubey spoke before the Planning Commission to accept the deferral recommendation and said that there were plans to schedule a neighborhood meeting, as well as a possible site visit to allow for a better public understanding of the request.

“The case is not ready to be heard,” Chair and Clover Hill District Representative Gloria Freye said. “There are issues that have come to light that the applicant just said he wants to have another community meeting to discuss.”

The Planning Commission did not accept public comments on the matter, given the motion to defer the public hearing to the Aug. 17 meeting.