Public hearing on proposed events venue, bed & breakfast in Chesterfield County postponed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The public hearing on a rezoning and conditional use development request for a special events venue and accessory bed and breakfast, as well as expanded commercial uses of an existing equestrian center, has been deferred to next month.

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to postpone the hearing until Aug. 17.

The rezoning and conditional use development request was filed by Keith Jones Properties LLC. A representative for the organization said before the Commission that while the applicant did not request a deferral of the public hearing, it would be accepted.

The property in question consists of multiple parcels, totaling 6.5 acres in the Matoaca District in the area of 12830 River Road.

An equestrian center, Keystone Acres, is currently operating at the property on River Road That parcel of land is zoned Agricultural (A) District, under which horse boarding is permitted. However, county documents say the activities onsite have evolved beyond boarding, and into a commercial activity most similar to an equestrian center, including riding lessons, horse shows and the like, which require Conditional Use approval.

The equestrian facility’s website noted that 16 miles of trails are currently available, with more being cleared. Keystone Acres offers a lighted outdoor arena, a cross country course, riding lessons and a stadium jump arena.

Included in the request filed with Chesterfield County by Keith Jones Properties LLC was a special events venue to allow for weddings, wedding rehearsals, rehearsal dinners, bridal luncheons, wedding receptions, birthday parties and fundraisers. A bed and breakfast to work in tandem with the special events venue was also proposed.