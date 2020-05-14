Public memorial service set for bishop who died from COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A public viewing will be held for Bishop Gerald O. Glenn on Thursday, May 21.

Bishop Glenn, the founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died in April as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The public walk-through viewing will be held at the church, located at 1701 Turner Road in North Chesterfield, from noon to 8 p.m. The viewing will commence under CDC guidelines of 10 people or less at a time, in addition to social distancing policies.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, May 22. The event will be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

Bishop Glenn passed away on April 11, a week after testing positive for the virus. His wife Marcietia, who was also diagnosed with the virus, called her husband ‘a loving, compassionate, fair man.’

