Publix in Chesterfield latest target in string of grocery store robberies

Trader Joe's and Wegmans have also fallen victim to robbers recently

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Publix in Chesterfield County is the latest grocery store to be robbed in RVA since Saturday.

Officers say a woman entered the store, located at 200 Charter Colony Parkway, shortly after 9:30 p.m. There, she approached an employee and demanded money while displaying a firearm, according to police.

The woman, described as 20-25 years of age, wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue pants, dark-colored hat, and black face mask, was given an undisclosed amount of money.

She was last seen running into the parking lot.

Police say another Publix, located at 13700 Hull Street Road, was robbed earlier in the day. Authorities say a suspect entered the store, walked up to an employee and demanded money just before 4:50 p.m.

No weapon was show, however, the employee complied with the robber’s demand.

Law enforcement described the suspect as a 40-year-old man wearing a plaid button-up shirt, gray puffy jacket and black face mask.

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Publix, located at 13700 Hull Street Road, late Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen running into the parking lot.

The news comes after several high-end grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s and Wegmans, were robbed in Richmond and Henrico County over the last week.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.