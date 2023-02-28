CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A series of railroad crossing repair projects have been scheduled by CSX on multiple routes in Chesterfield County beginning next week.

Road closures are expected to start the week of Monday, March 6, and will remain in place for two days after work begins.

Drivers in the affected areas are asked to follow locally posted detour routes during the days of the closures.

The following routes will be affected:

• Danville Street (Route 615) near Moultrie Avenue will closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 6.

• Woods Edge Road (Route 620) near Ramblewood Drive (Route 620) will closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.

• Coach Road (Route 614) near Reymet Road (Route 608) will closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Have questions or concerns about the scheduled work? You can contact Angela Nelis of Southern Commercial Development at 803-808-3600.

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.