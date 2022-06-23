CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Inclement weather has caused the dedication of a new drone park in Chesterfield to be postponed.

The drone flying facility at the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy Park was supposed to have its dedication ceremony on Wednesday, June 22. The event had to be cancelled as severe thunderstorms and strong winds blew through the Richmond area.

A drone flying demonstration was planned for the event. The dedication ceremony will be rescheduled but a new date has not yet been determined.