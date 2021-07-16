Ramp from Chippenham Pkwy to Powhite Pkwy closed for repairs next weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from Chippenham Parkway (Route 150) south to Powhite Parkway (Route 76) south in Chesterfield will be closed for a two-day slope repair project next weekend.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the ramp will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 and Sunday July 25. This is if weather allows.

Powhite Parkway south will be reduced to one lane in the area during these work hours.

You can follow the following detour during the repairs:

To access Powhite Pkwy. south from Chippenham Pkwy. south – Continue south on Chippenham Pkwy. to take the Jahnke Rd. (Rt. 686) exit. Turn left at the bottom of the ramp to take Jahnke Rd. west. Turn left to access Powhite Pkwy. south.

If you have questions about the project, you can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.