Reams Road Elementary School ready to welcome students this fall

Reams Road Elementary School is ready to welcome students this fall after officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning. (Photo: 8News photographer Paul Nevadomski)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Reams Road Elementary School is ready to welcome students this fall after officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Construction began on the same land as the original building almost two years ago.

Reams is one of six schools that a 2013 referendum set to renovate or replace. The original school was built in 1968 and hadn’t been renovated since 1997.

“This is a terrific day for Chesterfield County. … When you come in the building, you will say ‘Wow!’ when you see this 21st-century learning environment,” said Dr. Merv Daugherty, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Chesterfield County Public Schools said $35.49 million was budgeted for the new elementary school, but construction was completed on time and under budget. It is 95,990 square feet and has the capacity for 750 students, 50 more than the old school.

Here are some photos of the new building: